Musk sells Tesla shares worth $963.2 million - filings

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

