Musk sells Tesla shares worth $906.5 million - filings

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $906.5 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Monday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.13 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.