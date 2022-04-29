US Markets
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4.5 bln

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold about 5.23 million shares in the electric vehicle maker, worth about $4.5 billion, in multiple open market sales on April 28, a securities filing showed on Friday.



