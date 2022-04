Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 bln, says no more sales planned

Adds Twitter buy

April 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday, in sales likely to help finance his planned purchase of Twitter TWTR.N.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

Tesla Inc lost ground on Thursday amid investor concerns that Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.