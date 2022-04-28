US Markets
TSLA

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 bln, says no more sales planned

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, five U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

April 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, five U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular