Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 bln, says no more sales planned
April 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, five U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.
Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
