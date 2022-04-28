Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 bln, says no more sales planned

April 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, five U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

