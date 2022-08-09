US Markets
TSLA

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion - SEC filings

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, securities filings showed on Tuesday.

By Hyunjoo Jin

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, securities filings showed on Tuesday.

Musk said in April "no further TSLA sales planned," after he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares - sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR.N.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk offloaded the shares between Aug. 5 and Aug.9, according to the filings. After the latest stock sale, he now owns 155.04 million shares in Tesla.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15% since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20, also helped by the Biden administration's climate bill that aims to lift the cap on tax credits for electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Shivam Patel and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular