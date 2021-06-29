Companies
Musk sees Starlink winning 500,000 customers in next 12 months

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his satellite internet service Starlink was growing quickly and he expected the number of customers to reach half a million over the next 12 months.

Starlink now has more than 1,500 satellites aloft and is operating in about a dozen countries, adding more every month, the Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO said in a video interview aired by the Mobile World Congress, a telecoms industry conference.

Starlink, an array of low-orbit satellites offering high-speed connectivity for people living in remote areas, is already offering a trial service and says it aims for near-global coverage of the populated world this year.

