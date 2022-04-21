US Markets
TWTR

Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Adds details

April 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc TWTR.O and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular