Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

April 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc TWTR.O and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

