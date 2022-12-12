US Markets

Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 12, 2022 — 09:13 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds background

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Musk did not elaborate further on the details.

The company re-enabled the Twitter Blue sign earlier in the day, after announcing last week that accounts for individuals will get a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

The monthly subscription price will be $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices, respectively.

Twitter earns nearly 90% of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to civil rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.