Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20-$30 billion

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.

Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Clara-Laeila Laudette, Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Keith Weir)

