Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.

"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet.

