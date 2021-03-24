US Markets
Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

March 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP soaring.

