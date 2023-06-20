Musk says Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after meeting Modi

June 20 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

