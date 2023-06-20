News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Musk says Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after meeting Modi

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

June 20, 2023 — 06:44 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.