March 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday the electric carmaker and the rocket company SpaceX are facing significant inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

