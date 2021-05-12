US Markets
TSLA

Musk says Tesla new self-driving rollout could take a couple of months

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Boss Elon Musk said Tesla Inc is tweaking its self-driving software to eliminate a phantom braking problem and may release a significantly improved version within the next couple of months.

By Hyunjoo Jin and Eva Mathews

May 12 (Reuters) - Boss Elon Musk said Tesla Inc TSLA.O is tweaking its self-driving software to eliminate a phantom braking problem and may release a significantly improved version within the next couple of months.

Tesla shares were down 4.4% at $589.89 in late afternoon, extending falls after the U.S. safety regulator said it has launched a probe into a fatal crash near Fontana, California, involving one of the company's vehicles.

U.S. federal and state regulators have been scrutinizing Tesla's semi-automated driving system following accidents in Texas and other states.

In March, Tesla told California regulators it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year. It said it is currently offering a driver assistant, level-2 technology that requires driver supervision.

"I think we’re maybe a month or two away from wide beta. But these things are hard to predict accurately," Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In April, Musk said he would be "surprised" if wide test service were available later than June, calling a May launch "aspirational."

In October, Tesla rolled out a pilot program of its long-touted full self driving (FSD) technology to a limited number of employees and customers, but has delayed the wider launch.

"We had to focus on removing radar & confirming safety," Musk said, referring to the carmaker's plan to rely on cameras for its system.

When asked by a Twitter user whether its vision-only system would remove the "phantom braking" issue, in which a Tesla car sometimes applies a brake abruptly under an overpass or a bridge, he said, "yes."

Subscriptions to the software for the system would be offered within a month, Musk said, without elaborating.

BREAKINGVIEWS-Dogecoin needn’t be any sillier than bitcoin

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif., and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular