Musk says 'tentative' date for Tesla shareholder meeting is Sept 15

June 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday that the "tentative" date for the company's shareholder meeting was Sept. 15.

The company's annual shareholder meeting was scheduled for July 7, but Musk said in a tweet on Friday night that the electric carmaker would have to delay the meeting as large gatherings were still not allowed.

"Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later," Musk had tweeted.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

