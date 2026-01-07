Markets
TSLA

Musk Says Nvidia's AV Models Won't Threaten Tesla's FSD For Several Years

January 07, 2026 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) chief executive Elon Musk has downplayed the competitive impact of Nvidia's newly unveiled autonomous driving models, saying it could take five or six years before they pose meaningful pressure on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system.

The comments followed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES announcement of Alpamayo, a new family of open AI models designed to support autonomous vehicle development. Responding on X, Musk argued that while Nvidia and others may reach high baseline performance quickly, solving the remaining edge cases that make self-driving safer than humans will be far more difficult and time-consuming.

Musk added that most legacy automakers are still years away from integrating custom camera systems and onboard AI computers at scale, further delaying any serious challenge to Tesla's approach.

Huang, meanwhile, described Tesla's FSD stack as state-of-the-art but noted that Nvidia focuses on providing full AV platforms to automakers rather than building vehicles itself.

Autonomy remains central to Tesla's long-term strategy, with the company already testing limited robotaxi services in Austin and operating a supervised ride-hailing service in San Francisco, while continuing to train a next-generation FSD model.

TSLA currently trades at $433.37 or 0.09% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.