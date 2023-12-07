News & Insights

MSFT

Musk says his AI firm xAI is rolling out chatbot Grok to X Premium+ subscribers

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 07, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Thursday his artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI is rolling out ChatGPT competitor Grok for Premium+ subscribers of social media platform X.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing anymore details of the launch. Last month, he had said that as soon as Grok was out of early beta testing, it would become available to the subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed on reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus on subscriptions and making them more attractive.

He even intends to turn X into a "super app", offering a range of services to its subscribers from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Musk launched xAI in July in a response to Big Tech's AI efforts, which he has criticized for excessive censorship and a lack of adequate safety measures.

Large tech companies including Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet's GOOG.O Google are racing to launch AI-powered products after OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT caught the imagination of businesses and users globally.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.