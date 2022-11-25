US Markets

Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for president

November 25, 2022 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor were to run for president.

"Yes", Musk said in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

"My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said earlier.

