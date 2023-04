Musk says he will start "TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI" -Fox News

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said he will launch an artificial intelligence, which he calls "TruthGPT," in an apparent challenge to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said in an interview with FOX News Channel’s Tucker Carlson to be aired later on Monday.

"And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe," he said, according to some excerpts of the interview.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese)

