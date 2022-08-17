Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was joking when he said he was going to buy English soccer club Manchester United MANU.N, the entrepreneur said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

