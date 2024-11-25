Musk says California plan that would exclude Tesla from EV credits ‘insane’

Replying to a Bloomberg report that said California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that if the incoming Trump Administration eliminates a federal ZEV tax credit, he will propose creating a new version of the state’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which would exclude popular Tesla (TSLA) models from eligibility, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on X: “Even though Tesla is the only company who manufactures their EVs in California! This is insane.”
