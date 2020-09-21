Musk says 'Battery Day' unveil will not reach high-volume production until 2022

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted.

The carmaker's shares fell 3% to $435.50 in extended trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.