Musk says $44-billion Twitter deal on hold

May 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc TWTR.N was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he said in a tweet.

Shares of the social media company fell 17% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

