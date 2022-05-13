US Markets
Musk says $44-billion Twitter deal on hold

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc TWTR.N was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he said in a tweet.

Shares of the social media company fell 17% in premarket trading.

