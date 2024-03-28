Musk questioned in defamation lawsuit over X post about street brawl

By Mike Scarcella

March 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was questioned on Wednesday as part of a defamation lawsuit accusing him of falsely suggesting on his social media platform X that a California man participated in a right-wing extremist street brawl last year, a court filing shows.

Musk's attorneys asked an Austin, Texas judge to block any public disclosure of the testimony, which they said required him to sit for up to two hours of questioning.

“This is a high-profile suit involving a public figure, where the discovery produced is quintessentially personal,” the lawyers wrote.

They said a court order was necessary to “prevent the disclosure of sensitive information that may subject the parties to harassment, annoyance, and an invasion of personal rights.”

Musk has denied any wrongdoing and has moved to dismiss the lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for April.

Musk’s lawyers on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did an attorney representing 22-year-old Benjamin Brody, who sued Musk in Texas state court last October.

The lawsuit said Musk falsely suggested in a post on X that Brody took part in a violent Oregon street brawl involving a neo-Nazi group in June.

The lawsuit, seeking more than $1 million in damages, accused Musk of “astonishingly reckless conduct.”

Brody claimed users on X misidentified him as a participant, and that Musk amplified that misinformation in a post that said “Looks like one is a college student (who wants to join the govt).” Brody asserts that reference was about him.

Musk contends his X post was not "of and concerning" Brody and that it was "not a verifiable statement of fact but rather one of nonactionable opinion."

After losing a bid to block Wednesday's deposition, Musk was allowed to be questioned by Brody's lawyers about his internet history, online searches and state of mind, court records show.

“Musk is the only source of direct evidence as to his state of mind when making the statement, and Musk will be able to testify about issues involving his level of care,” Brody argued.

The case is Benjamin Brody v. Elon Musk, District Court of Travis County, No. D-1-GN-23-006883.

For plaintiff: Mark Bankston of Farrar & Ball

For defendant: Alex Spiro and John Bash of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

