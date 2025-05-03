Musk Predicts Tesla ‘Will Be the Most Valuable Company in the World’: Good News for Investors — Do Experts Agree?

Elon Musk believes that Tesla will become the world’s most valuable company, he said in the company’s Q1 2025 earnings call. He recently made this claim as the EV maker advances two key AI initiatives that can create lucrative revenue streams.

Autonomous vehicles have been on Tesla’s radar for years, and Musk is hopeful that self-driving robotaxis will be around before 2027. The company has also made great strides with its Optimus robots, which can revolutionize human labor and productivity. Musk expects to sell these humanoid robots to other companies in 2026 and achieve mass-scale adoption as soon as possible.

While Elon Musk is optimistic about Tesla’s long-term opportunities, not every expert is on board. Here’s what people think about Musk’s prediction that Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world.

Ideas Don’t Equal Results

Musk is one of the few business owners whom you have to take seriously despite outlandish claims. An EV company becoming the world’s most valuable company may seem absurd on the surface, but Tesla’s rich valuation comes in large part due to Musk’s presence.

However, Tesla’s autonomous vehicles and Optimus segment face uncertainty. It’s unclear how much demand they will attract and what type of profits they will generate for investors.

David Materazzi, CEO of Galileo FX, believes investors should wait for these projects to show up in Tesla’s financials before taking the claims seriously.

“Optimus and cyber taxis could make Tesla a different company if they work. They don’t work yet. Optimus might bring in $10 billion by 2035. Cyber taxis might do the same by 2026… That’s the bet,” he explained. “Until then, neither will move Tesla’s financials in a serious way. Investors need to wait at least two years before any of it matters on the balance sheet.”

Materazzi also mentioned that Tesla has to “print cash like Apple or Microsoft” to become the world’s most valuable company. Both of those companies report higher net profits in a given quarter than the combined profits that Tesla generates in multiple years. Tesla has to close that gap to become the world’s most valuable company.

“Robots and taxis are ideas, not results. Valuation requires more than vision; it requires sustained earnings at scale, and Tesla isn’t there. The market has priced in perfect execution, but nothing goes perfect in business. The stock price and the business fundamentals don’t match,” Materazzi said.

It’s Hard To Bet Against Musk

Tesla may look like a shorting opportunity with its 120 P/E ratio, low-profit margins and declining sales growth, but it’s hard to bet against Musk. Tesla bulls believe it’s impossible to overestimate Musk’s impact on the company’s long-term trajectory and current stock valuation.

Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org, explained that Tesla faces an uphill battle with becoming the world’s most valuable company. However, Musk’s immense pedigree means that you can’t rule it out.

“It seems unlikely. However, if you spend any time researching Elon Musk, you’ll be amazed by how many times he has hit the bottom and come back even stronger,” she said. “Personally, I’d bet on him. If he stays with Tesla, it will bounce back. Because Tesla is future-focused, it could very well become the most valuable company in the world.”

Wait Patiently

Some people buy stocks with the intent of holding on to them for decades. People who have this time horizon can wait for Tesla to release humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles to the masses. If Musk maximizes the potential of both of those business segments, Tesla could very well look like a bargain today compared to 20 years from now.

Randall Yates, CEO of The Lenders Network, belongs to this group. He is bullish on Tesla’s long-term opportunities and is long on Tesla stock.

“Elon’s vision of AI-driven robotaxis could put Lyft and Uber out of the ride business and solely on food delivery,” he said. “Humanoid robots aren’t just bold — it’s a done deal in the making, and I’m all-in, with two Teslas and a large amount of stock to prove it.”

He also went deeper into Tesla’s autonomous vehicles and how Optimus could reshape work.

“Cybercabs [arrive] on Austin streets in 2025, and it’ll revolutionize ride-hailing, making money within a few years as it grows effortlessly above regulatory noise and rivals like Waymo,” he explained. “Optimus? [It’s] not science fiction — it’s the work future, and it’ll be a money machine by the end of the decade. [It’s] not about cars — [it’s] about owning mobility and work.”

He said Tesla is a bargain even with its high P/E ratio. “They’ll sprint past everyone to become the world’s most valuable company.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Musk Predicts Tesla ‘Will Be the Most Valuable Company in the World’: Good News for Investors — Do Experts Agree?

