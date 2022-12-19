Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

