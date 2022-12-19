Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 19, 2022 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Maria Ponnezhath and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.