US Markets

Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 bln -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 03, 2022 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang, Paresh Dave, Katie Paul for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang, Paresh Dave and Katie Paul

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find over $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting cloud services and extra server space, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message seen by Reuters.

The company is aiming to find up to $3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Such steep cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during high-traffic moments, such as the upcoming U.S. midterm election, the source said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.,and Katie Paul Editing by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-983-0894))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter