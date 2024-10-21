News & Insights

Musk Metals Revamps Investor Relations Strategy

October 21, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Musk Metals (TSE:MUSK) has released an update.

Musk Metals Corp has re-engaged Senergy Capital Communications to enhance investor relations and boost awareness of the company through digital marketing strategies. Additionally, the company plans to amend the exercise price of its outstanding common share purchase warrants, potentially accelerating their expiry date under certain market conditions.

