US Markets
TWTR

Musk looks to scrap Tesla margin loan with new Twitter funding - Bloomberg Law

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Elon Musk is in talks to raise enough equity and preferred financing for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc to negate the need for a $6.25 billion margin loan linked to his Tesla Inc shares, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

Adds details from report, background

May 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is in talks to raise enough equity and preferred financing for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR.N to negate the need for a $6.25 billion margin loan linked to his Tesla TSLA.O Inc shares, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

The billionaire's advisers, led by Morgan Stanley, have begun soliciting interest from potential investors for as much as $6 billion in preferred equity financing, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Twitter declined to comment on the report, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

Musk originally took out a $12.5 billion margin loan secured against his Tesla stock to help fund his purchase of Twitter. But he reduced that loan to $6.25 billion earlier this month after bringing in co-investors.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular