Dec 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk launched a poll on Sunday asking: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?

He added, "I will abide by the results of this poll."

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.