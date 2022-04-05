Musk fully cashes in on Twitter hype

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter hasn’t wasted time. After Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the roughly $41 billion social media company on Monday, the firm appointed https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001418091/000119312522095651/d342257d8k.htm him to its board of directors. That’s defensible, as Musk has a solid record in running technology companies, and with over 80 million followers, it’s an insurance policy he won’t start his own platform. But Twitter’s value is up $10 billion since his stake was disclosed. His presence doesn’t validate such a big jump.

Musk and Twitter already have a longstanding relationship: He’s the eighth most popular user on the service, as measured by followers, according to Socialtracker, and he hasn’t been shy about how he uses the pulpit. He has fired off tweets about taking his company private and even questioned Twitter’s adherence to free speech principles. Users like him keep the viral nature of Twitter pumping.

In that sense, putting him on the board ensures he won’t follow former U.S. President Donald Trump by starting his own social media firm, as Musk has threatened to do. As chief executive of Tesla, he also brings experience in disrupting a massive industry. Against many detractors, Musk has turned Tesla into the leading electric vehicle company. Shares of the $1.2 trillion Tesla have returned nearly 1,800%, including dividends, in the past five years, versus about 40% at General Motors and 75% at Ford Motor.

How Musk’s experience translates into value for Twitter shareholders is another question. He has suggestions: Chief Executive Parag Agrawal retweeted https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1511152454418644995?s=12&t=qRhTDv_2K9x5qPepDZJzHA Musk’s poll on Monday about Twitter adding editing capabilities. But Musk has plenty on his plate as Tesla’s CEO. Though Tesla was one of the first companies to popularize Twitter for disseminating https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000119312513427630/d622890d8k.htm corporate information, it’s hard to find large firms that aren’t aware of, and officially have been on, Twitter for years. Musk doesn’t have a history in Twitter’s other business, advertising.

Plus to justify the roughly 30% jump in valuation, Musk would have to bring some 65 million new followers onto the platform. That’s more than Twitter has following its own official account. Already at 6 times, Twitter's enterprise value-to-estimated sales is nearly 40% more than Facebook parent Meta Platforms according to Refinitiv. Musk has brought Twitter hype. But in less than 48 hours, he’s fully cashed in on it.

Follow @rob_cyran https://twitter.com/rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- On April 4, Twitter appointed Elon Musk to the company’s board of directors. A Securities and Exchange filing earlier in the day said Musk, chief executive of Tesla, had acquired a 9.2% stake in the social network. The holding, through a personal trust, made him the social media company’s largest shareholder.

- Musk agreed not to increase his stake beyond 14.9% as long as he is a director, and 90 days after.

- Musk has previously criticized Twitter on its own platform. Last month, the Tesla CEO tweeted a poll asking whether the company “rigorously adheres” to the principle of free speech. He has also tweeted that he has considered creating an alternative platform. Both posts came after Musk built his stake, according to the SEC filing.

- Musk last month asked a federal judge to set aside a 2018 agreement with the SEC requiring that Tesla lawyers approve tweets and other public statements that could be material to the electric-car company which Musk is the CEO.

- Twitter’s stock rose 27% on April 4, and was up 3% in morning trading on April 5.

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.