Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in potential new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Musk's representatives discussed selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares in December.

Twitter and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Tesla TSLA.O boss borrowed $13 billion to close the Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N.

Musk's team has said to people familiar with the finances of the company that an equity raise, if successful, could be used to pay down an unsecured portion of the debt that carries the highest interest rate within the $13 billion Twitter loan package, the report added.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

