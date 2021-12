Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 bln

Adds details on share sale, background

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

In early November, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since Nov. 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion.

Following a flurry of options exercise, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $6.24 each, which expires in August next year.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

