Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk said "False" in reply to a Reuters story on the company considering exporting its cars made in China to the United States.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.