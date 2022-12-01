Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.

Tesla said its other vehicles were coming up with the powertrain used in the Semi and that the company will use the truck in its own supply chain to ship auto components.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.