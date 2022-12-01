US Markets
Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks

December 01, 2022

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.

Tesla said its other vehicles were coming up with the powertrain used in the Semi and that the company will use the truck in its own supply chain to ship auto components.

