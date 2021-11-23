US Markets
TSLA

Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin.

The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. His comments on dogecoin have fueled a dizzying rally in the cyptocurrency's value this year.

"Hey @cz_binance, what's going on with your doge customers? Sounds shady," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Binance responded saying it is rebuilding its dogecoin wallet entirely, resulting in a delay in withdrawals that may continue for another week.

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volumes, has come under scrutiny from regulators, according to reports.

Cryptocurrencies have drawn the ire of regulators worldwide and yet managed to trade at record highs as investors rush to profit from wild swings in prices.

Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime and hurt investors.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular