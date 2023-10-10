News & Insights

Musk aware of reports of fake content on X, EU's Breton says

October 10, 2023 — 05:37 pm EDT

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is well aware of reports from users and authorities on fake content and glorification of violence on his X social platform, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday after Musk asked him to list out disinformation on messaging platform X.

"Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk," Breton said in a post on X.

He had earlier said he had indications of the spread of disinformation on X following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel and that Musk should take measures to counter this to comply with new EU online content rules.

