Musk asks Twitter for data on spam, fake accounts again

June 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has asked Twitter Inc TWTR.N for data and information on spam and fake accounts in order to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media network, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

"Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," according to the letter by Musk's lawyers.

