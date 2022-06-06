US Markets
Musk asks Twitter for data on spam, fake accounts again

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Elon Musk has asked Twitter Inc for data and information on spam and fake accounts in order to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media network, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

"Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," according to the letter by Musk's lawyers.

