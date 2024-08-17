Musk and Trump Talk Cars and Fossil Fuels: 5 Reasons a Tesla Remains a Good Buy

In a wide ranging two-hour livestream on X (formerly Twitter), former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk touched on several topics. A couple of them, which matter to both men for different reasons, were cars and fossil fuels.

Musk argued that the oil and gas industry should not be vilified, yet he stressed the importance of moving away from it, as oil and gas are not “infinite” resources.

And when it comes to electric vehicles, Musk said that caring about the environment does not mean you have to suffer.

“So we make sure that our cars are beautiful, that they drive well, that they’re fast, they’re, you know, sexy. I mean, they’re cool,” he said.

As for Trump, he told Musk that he has a “great product,” but “that doesn’t mean everybody should have an electric car.”

“And we’re gonna drill, baby, drill” added Trump.

Interestingly, both men’s views around EVs and climate change can at first seem antithetical. Yet, as Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note, while a Trump presidency “would be an overall negative for the EV industry, as likely the EV rebates/tax incentives get pulled,” for Tesla, it could be another story.

“Tesla has the scale and scope that is unmatched in the EV industry, and this dynamic could give Musk and Tesla a clear competitive advantage in a non-EV subsidy environment,” wrote Ives.

Shares were down 18.2% year to date and 20.2% over the past month as of Aug. 15. Wedbush Securities has an Outperform rating on the stock.

Against that backdrop, experts said that both shares of Tesla and Tesla vehicles remain good buys for several reasons.

Leadership in the EV Market

As a stock, Tesla remains a compelling investment, driven by its leadership in the EV market, continuous innovation and strategic expansion, according to Robert Hodgins, founder, Sand Hill Road Technologies Fund.

According to Hodgins, the company’s vertical integration and diversification into energy solutions and artificial intelligence technologies strengthen its position, offering significant long-term growth potential despite market fluctuations.

Its Loyal Following Boosts the Stock

Other experts noted that the stock is bolstered by an incredibly loyal and engaged following among both retail investors and enthusiasts.

This loyalty is crucial because it helps to stabilize the stock, providing a strong base of long-term investors who believe in Tesla’s mission and vision, even amid market volatility, according to Edward Corona, trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter.

“From my perspective as a stock trader, this loyalty creates a sort of ‘built-in resilience’ for TSLA, as these investors are less likely to sell during short-term dips, helping to keep the stock buoyant,” said Corona.

Constant Innovation Keeps Stock Attractive

Corona also noted that from a more fundamental point of view, Tesla’s ambitious plans for its robo-taxi network add another layer of excitement and potential for these loyal investors.

“The idea of a fully operational robo-taxi fleet positions Tesla not just as a car manufacturer but as a leader in autonomous technology, with the potential to revolutionize the transportation industry,” he said.

Corona added that this kind of innovation keeps Tesla’s stock attractive, as investors are not just buying into the current product lineup but also into the future vision that Musk consistently pushes forward.

Tesla Vehicles at the Cutting Edge of the EV Market

Tesla vehicles remain a smart choice for consumers due to their advanced technology and high performance and an extensive Supercharger network that supports long-distance travel, noted Hodgins.

He added that the company’s ongoing innovation, including Autopilot and over-the-air updates, keeps Tesla at the cutting edge of the electric vehicle market, catering to the growing demand for sustainable transportation.

Expansion of the Supercharger Network

Tesla continues to lead the EV market, not just because of its cutting-edge technology and design, but also due to the ongoing expansion of its Supercharger network and constant software updates that improve vehicle performance and user experience over time, according to Corona.

“These factors, combined with the brand’s strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, make Tesla vehicles a compelling choice for consumers who want to invest in the future of transportation,” he added.

Editor's note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories.

