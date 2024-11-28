MusicMagpie Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

musicMagpie plc (GB:MMAG) has released an update.

MusicMagpie plc has seen a change in its voting rights, with ODDO BHF AIF Public Limited Company now holding 3.33% of the voting rights, amounting to 3,595,000 shares. This adjustment follows a recent acquisition or disposal that crossed the threshold on November 27, 2024, highlighting shifts in investor positions. Investors may find this change significant as it reflects evolving dynamics in the company’s shareholder structure.

