News & Insights

Stocks

MusicMagpie Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

November 28, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

musicMagpie plc (GB:MMAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MusicMagpie plc has seen a change in its voting rights, with ODDO BHF AIF Public Limited Company now holding 3.33% of the voting rights, amounting to 3,595,000 shares. This adjustment follows a recent acquisition or disposal that crossed the threshold on November 27, 2024, highlighting shifts in investor positions. Investors may find this change significant as it reflects evolving dynamics in the company’s shareholder structure.

For further insights into GB:MMAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.