Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track record "as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows".

With the post on her Instagram continuing: "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."

The first track is "Lavender Haze", a term Swift said she first heard while watching television series "Mad Men" about being in love while she described the album's first single "Anti-Hero" as one of her favourite songs she had ever written, and which dives into her insecurities.

Meanwhile "Snow On The Beach" features singer Lana Del Rey, a singer Swift said she had long admired.

The "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood" singer also took to Instagram overnight to reveal that while "Midnights" is a complete concept album "of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour" - she loves sharing her creative process with fans and has dropped additional songs that didn't make the record.

Swift, who has won 11 Grammy Awards, has topped charts with her last albums, including the two surprise ones she released during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Folklore" and "Evermore".

