News & Insights

SONG

Music royalty fund Hipgnosis to halt dividends till new fiscal year

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on bonus provision in paragraph 3

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd SONG.L, which had been undertaking a review of its financial position, said on Monday it would not declare dividends before its new fiscal year to ensure sufficient cash resources.

Shareholders of music investor Hipgnosis last month rejected a $440 million deal to sell the firm's 29 catalogues and the company needs to propose reorganisation or wind up within six months after shareholders also voted against the firm's current structure.

The music royalty fund said catalogue bonus provision was expected to increase by about $23 million to $68 million as at Sept. 30, adding that operating cash flow would be used to fund the payment of catalogue bonuses.

It added that 10 out of the company's 146 catalogues were likely to meet "performance hurdles" now according to the respective acquisition agreements.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SONG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.