Music investor Hipgnosis to undertake strategic review of group

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L said on Thursday it would start a strategic review to "consider and to identify changes that will focus on recovering and delivering improved shareholder value".

The decision comes three days after one of Hipgnosis' shareholders aimed to scuttle the London-listed firm's $465 million deal to sell some of its music catalogues to a group backed by private equity firm Blackstone BX.N.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.