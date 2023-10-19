News & Insights

Music investor Hipgnosis to undertake strategic review of group

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 19, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L said on Thursday it would start a strategic review to "consider and to identify changes that will focus on recovering and delivering improved shareholder value".

The decision comes three days after one of Hipgnosis' shareholders aimed to scuttle the London-listed firm's $465 million deal to sell some of its music catalogues to a group backed by private equity firm Blackstone BX.N.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
