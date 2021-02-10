MUSA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.75, changing hands as low as $125.47 per share. Murphy USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $78.75 per share, with $144.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.79.

