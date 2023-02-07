Murstein Andrew Increases Position in Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Fintel reports that Murstein Andrew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.37MM shares of Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN). This represents 10.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.13MM shares and 8.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medallion Financial is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of $9.03.

The projected annual revenue for Medallion Financial is $177MM, a decrease of 15.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.31, a decrease of 37.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MFIN is 0.0960%, a decrease of 32.8554%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 5,219K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 950,616 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,336 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 650,658 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 324,965 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325,685 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253,636 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253,406 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 253,003 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,603 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Medallion Financial Declares $0.08 Dividend

Medallion Financial said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Medallion Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

