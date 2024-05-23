Murray Cod Secures Underwriting for Entitlement Offer

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has announced an update regarding its securities issuance, confirming the entry into an Underwriting Agreement for its Entitlement Offer. This recent update, dated May 24, 2024, provides investors with essential details about the underwriting arrangement. The company is progressing with its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, aiming to strengthen its financial position.

