Murray Cod Director’s Shareholding Update

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has disclosed a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Mr. Mathew Ryan, whose indirect holdings through family and trust entities have been detailed. The notice lists extensive holdings in fully paid ordinary shares and a variety of unlisted options with different exercise prices and expiration dates, indicating a vested interest in the company’s performance.

For further insights into AU:MCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.