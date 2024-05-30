News & Insights

Murray Cod Director's Financial Interests Altered

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest notice, indicating a modification in the financial interests of Director Roger Commins. Specifically, the update pertains to various securities, including ordinary shares and unlisted options across different expiry dates and exercise prices, held indirectly through entities and associates such as Commins Partnership Pty Ltd, Brigalow Enterprises Pty Ltd, and Kaitlin Commins.

