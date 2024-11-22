Murray Cod Australia Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited successfully passed all eight resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with a strong majority of votes supporting each. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of additional placement facilities, showcasing solid shareholder confidence. The meeting results reflect a strategic direction supported by its investors, underscoring the company’s stable governance and financial planning.

